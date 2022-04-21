Hive (HIVE) Market Cap Reaches $386.64 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002313 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $386.64 million and approximately $32.08 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hive has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000175 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004081 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000237 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 405,691,523 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

