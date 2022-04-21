HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,316.33 ($17.13).

A number of analysts have commented on HSV shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.39) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.91) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

HSV traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 853.50 ($11.10). The company had a trading volume of 561,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 753.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 813.01. The company has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.89. HomeServe has a 1 year low of GBX 578.33 ($7.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,159 ($15.08).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

