Hoo Token (HOO) Price Tops $1.34

Hoo Token (HOO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Hoo Token has a total market capitalization of $110.05 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hoo Token has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Hoo Token coin can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00003147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00045673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.37 or 0.07398614 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,405.82 or 0.99970376 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00036100 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com . Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using US dollars.

