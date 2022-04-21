HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $475.05

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 475.05 ($6.18) and traded as high as GBX 529.10 ($6.88). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 525.60 ($6.84), with a volume of 21,485,821 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSBA. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.90) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.25) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.47) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.16) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 563.91 ($7.34).

Get HSBC alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 517.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 476.28. The stock has a market cap of £108.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.66), for a total value of £218,726.40 ($284,577.67).

HSBC Company Profile (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.