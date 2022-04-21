Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Trading Up 1%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating) shares were up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.68 and last traded at $29.66. Approximately 920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82.

Get Humankind US Stock ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Humankind US Stock ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,296,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after buying an additional 152,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Humankind US Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.