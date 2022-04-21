Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.27. 1,231,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,912,802. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 204,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 100,887 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 165,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 20,832 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 406.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 128,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

