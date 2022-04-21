Hush Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $528.00 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $528.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.90 or 0.00402956 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00084548 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00091871 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007028 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

