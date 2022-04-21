Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Shares Down 3.2%

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 73.24 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 76.50 ($1.00). 466,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,180,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79 ($1.03).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The stock has a market cap of £226.02 million and a P/E ratio of -10.62.

In other Hyve Group news, insider John Gulliver purchased 86,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £49,084.98 ($63,862.84).

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

