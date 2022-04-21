IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IAG. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IAMGOLD from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IAMGOLD from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.09. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 339.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 105,461 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,022,204 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 384,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

