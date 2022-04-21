ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Shares Down 0.5%

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,136 ($14.78) and last traded at GBX 1,136 ($14.78). Approximately 30,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 77,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,142 ($14.86).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,154 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,211.37. The company has a market cap of £778.35 million and a P/E ratio of 2.71.

Get ICG Enterprise Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.06%.

In other ICG Enterprise Trust news, insider Jane Tufnell acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.59) per share, with a total value of £23,960 ($31,173.56).

About ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.