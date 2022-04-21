Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.67 and last traded at $17.67. 1,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 252,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Several research firms have commented on IMGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61.

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $266,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $827,960.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

