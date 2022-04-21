ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 7.7%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.66. 21,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,510,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.
ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
