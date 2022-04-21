ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 7.7%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.66. 21,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,510,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. State Street Corp increased its position in ImmunityBio by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,789,000 after purchasing an additional 897,597 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 825,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 374,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,072,000 after buying an additional 278,411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 925.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 251,520 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth $1,481,000. Institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.