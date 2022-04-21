Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.74 and last traded at $92.68. 5,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 503,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.93.

NARI has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $5,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,641 shares of company stock worth $14,452,248 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

