Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Incyte from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.82.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average of $71.17.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 218,563 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,983,512.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Incyte by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 577.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

