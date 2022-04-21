ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target Cut to €13.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from €14.50 ($15.59) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.50 ($15.59) in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €12.70 ($13.66) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.77) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised ING Groep from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.68.

Get ING Groep alerts:

NYSE ING opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.