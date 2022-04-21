InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.05 million.

InMode stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $59.62. InMode has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of InMode by 677.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,184 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

