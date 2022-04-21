Insider Buying: Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) Director David Buchanan Tennant bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 197,100 shares in the company, valued at C$2,333,664.

Shares of MDI stock traded down C$0.56 on Thursday, hitting C$11.91. 228,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$981.38 million and a PE ratio of 29.63. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.75 and a twelve month high of C$12.86.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$138.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$122.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDI shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

