Insider Selling: Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Senior Officer Sells C$44,595.24 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Allen Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.96, for a total transaction of C$44,595.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$688,276.55.

Robert Allen Spurr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

On Tuesday, March 15th, Robert Allen Spurr sold 4,846 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.42, for a total transaction of C$137,703.94.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$28.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.23 billion and a PE ratio of -8.56. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of C$26.44 and a 1-year high of C$42.45.

Bausch Health Companies ( TSE:BHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 6.1551122 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.