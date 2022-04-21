Insider Selling: Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Senior Officer Sells C$44,595.24 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Allen Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.96, for a total transaction of C$44,595.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$688,276.55.
Robert Allen Spurr also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 15th, Robert Allen Spurr sold 4,846 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.42, for a total transaction of C$137,703.94.
Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$28.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.23 billion and a PE ratio of -8.56. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of C$26.44 and a 1-year high of C$42.45.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Read More
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.