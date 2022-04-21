Insider Selling: F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Sells 29,400 Shares of Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $302,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,821,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,742,710.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Mark Wahlberg sold 41,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $438,290.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Mark Wahlberg sold 52,098 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $548,070.96.

On Friday, April 8th, Mark Wahlberg sold 24,309 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $255,973.77.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Mark Wahlberg sold 69,223 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $736,532.72.

On Monday, April 4th, Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $125,319.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Mark Wahlberg sold 200 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $2,214.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $145,049.28.

On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $137,502.36.

On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $517,684.32.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $607,418.04.

FXLV stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXLV. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

FXLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

