Insider Selling: F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Sells 29,400 Shares of Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $302,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,821,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,742,710.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Mark Wahlberg sold 41,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $438,290.00.
- On Monday, April 11th, Mark Wahlberg sold 52,098 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $548,070.96.
- On Friday, April 8th, Mark Wahlberg sold 24,309 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $255,973.77.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Mark Wahlberg sold 69,223 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $736,532.72.
- On Monday, April 4th, Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $125,319.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Mark Wahlberg sold 200 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $2,214.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $145,049.28.
- On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $137,502.36.
- On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $517,684.32.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $607,418.04.
FXLV stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXLV. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.
FXLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.
F45 Training Company Profile (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.
