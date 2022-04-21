Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells $104,448.75 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,415 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $104,448.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $60.33.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OM shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,901,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,821,000 after buying an additional 999,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after buying an additional 813,138 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 290.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 834,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 621,005 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,413,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

