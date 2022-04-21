Inspired (LON:INSE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.04

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.04 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.20), with a volume of 160,188 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.02. The stock has a market cap of £142.34 million and a PE ratio of -12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Inspired’s previous dividend of $0.12. Inspired’s payout ratio is presently -0.20%.

Inspired Company Profile (LON:INSE)

Inspired Plc provides commercial energy and sustainability advisory, and consultancy services for energy procurement, utility cost optimization, and legislative compliance in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three divisions: Inspired Energy, Inspired ESG, and Inspired Software.

