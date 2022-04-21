Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Gap Up to $40.09

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.09, but opened at $43.50. Insteel Industries shares last traded at $44.48, with a volume of 3,710 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $887.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.48.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 12.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

