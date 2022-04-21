Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Receives $206.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.90.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $142.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.39. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $123.42 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.