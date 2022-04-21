Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $66.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $1,651,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,600 shares of company stock worth $39,645,194. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 246,151 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

