International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Bank of America

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IBM. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.33.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $138.32 on Wednesday. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.80. The company has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after purchasing an additional 924,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after acquiring an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,895,000 after acquiring an additional 261,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,025,028,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

