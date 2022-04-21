Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Down 19.1% in March

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 497.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 160,128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $1,774,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 183.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:PYZ opened at $103.60 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.24.
