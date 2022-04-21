Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Position Cut by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,977,000 after buying an additional 193,148 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 21,271 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 336,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $47.14.

