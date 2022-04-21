Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth about $13,594,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 58,016 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 19,268 shares during the period.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $50.53.

