ION Trading Down 33.6% Over Last Week (ION)

ION (ION) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. ION has a market capitalization of $463,286.67 and $146.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ION has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.46 or 0.00186397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00039313 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00388836 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00045231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011251 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,728,710 coins and its circulating supply is 13,828,710 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

