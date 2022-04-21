IQ.cash (IQ) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

IQ.cash (IQ) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $19,384.53 and approximately $3,790.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One IQ.cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

