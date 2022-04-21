iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.48. 43,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,010. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.61. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $119.50 and a 1 year high of $132.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.097 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

