iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Boosted by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 191.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,875,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,589,000. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,908,000 after buying an additional 3,238,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,165,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $67.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,042,723 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.54. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.