iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 271,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,117,861 shares.The stock last traded at $26.51 and had previously closed at $26.31.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7,923.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

