iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,137 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,579,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,374,789. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

