iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $103.42

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $103.42 and last traded at $103.42, with a volume of 1900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average of $106.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

