Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,917,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,609,000 after purchasing an additional 79,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,385,000 after purchasing an additional 43,561 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 608,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,772,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,456. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $205.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

