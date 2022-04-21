Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 3.6%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13. 41,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,541,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on JOBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Joby Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:JOBY)
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
