JOE (JOE) Price Tops $1.23

JOE (JOE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, JOE has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One JOE coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00002926 BTC on major exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $269.21 million and approximately $9.81 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00045737 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.61 or 0.07339356 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,135.50 or 1.00157425 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00035383 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 218,726,204 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

