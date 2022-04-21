Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.150-$10.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $10.15-10.35 EPS.

JNJ stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $185.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.23.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $698,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.