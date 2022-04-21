JulSwap (JULD) Market Cap Tops $9.93 Million

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. JulSwap has a total market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JulSwap has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00045592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.31 or 0.07372685 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,630.98 or 1.00278915 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00034954 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,802 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

