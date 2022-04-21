Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $102.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.03 and a beta of 1.16. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $85.04 and a 12-month high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -265.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Leo Wilfred Gerard sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $61,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $38,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,813 shares of company stock valued at $168,709. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

