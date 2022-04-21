Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Trading Down 2.9%

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.95 ($0.08). 420,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 873,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.13 ($0.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of £25.27 million and a P/E ratio of -4.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.41.

In other Kanabo Group news, insider Dan Poulter purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £3,850 ($5,009.11).

Kanabo Group Plc develops and distributes cannabis-derived products for medical patients. It also offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. The company offers its products under the Kanabo brand name. Kanabo Group Plc was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

