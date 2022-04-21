Kangal 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,776.00 (KANGAL)

Kangal (KANGAL) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. Kangal has a total market capitalization of $799,596.87 and $2,776.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kangal has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Kangal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00045673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.37 or 0.07398614 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,405.82 or 0.99970376 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00036100 BTC.

Kangal Profile

Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken . The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken

Buying and Selling Kangal

