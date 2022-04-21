Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $36.00

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $33.91. Karooooo shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karooooo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $734.29 million and a P/E ratio of 33.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11.

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,156,000. Gobi Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Karooooo by 19,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Karooooo by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

