KE (NYSE:BEKE) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $22.70 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC raised shares of KE from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KE from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.46.

Shares of KE stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. KE has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.88, a P/E/G ratio of 19.39 and a beta of -1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. KE’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

