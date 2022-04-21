Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) PT Raised to C$11.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.92.

OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $5.61 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

