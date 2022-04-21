Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $57.96

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.96, but opened at $59.95. Kenon shares last traded at $60.33, with a volume of 30 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kenon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 47.14% and a net margin of 190.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kenon by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Kenon by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Kenon by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kenon by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kenon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

