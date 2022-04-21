Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $692,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $84,205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,921,000 after buying an additional 1,009,412 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,448,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after buying an additional 378,574 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,745,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.09. 36,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,327. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

