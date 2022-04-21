Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $950,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 316,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on XEL. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.78.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.