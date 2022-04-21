Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.38.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 195,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,513. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

